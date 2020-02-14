Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Has $981,000 Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in Amgen by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $223.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.82 and a 200-day moving average of $215.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.14%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,426 shares of company stock valued at $6,351,866 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

