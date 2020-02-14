Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Trims Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in American Tower by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 281,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,294,000 after buying an additional 2,953,111 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in American Tower by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,878,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,588,391,000 after buying an additional 1,266,057 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,549,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,450,332,000 after buying an additional 1,213,664 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in American Tower by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,159,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,422,000 after buying an additional 604,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in American Tower by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,363,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,682,000 after buying an additional 301,757 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AMT opened at $256.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $107.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $233.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.98. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $171.71 and a 1-year high of $258.62.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.36.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total transaction of $71,539.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,328.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total transaction of $289,626.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,592,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,846. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

