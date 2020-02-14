Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Buys 296 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,980 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,460,945 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,426,041,000 after purchasing an additional 93,587 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,035,174 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $874,464,000 after acquiring an additional 96,610 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,729,687 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $508,390,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,556,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $448,544,000 after acquiring an additional 46,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,522,194 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $447,404,000 after acquiring an additional 97,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COST shares. BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.83.

Shares of COST opened at $318.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $302.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.30. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $211.14 and a 52 week high of $318.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

