Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Boosts Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,841 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,748,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,635,296 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,146,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 3,907.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,822,231 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $126,917,000 after buying an additional 2,751,805 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Comcast by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,191,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $594,683,000 after buying an additional 2,430,859 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,110,405 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,829,745,000 after buying an additional 2,234,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.08.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $46.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $203.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.63. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.75 and a 1-year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 26.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

