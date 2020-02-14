Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 233.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,895 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGC. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $18,009,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,197,000. BB&T Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 37.4% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 309,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,933,000 after purchasing an additional 84,376 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 394,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,667,000 after purchasing an additional 38,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,909,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $117.67 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $94.22 and a 12 month high of $118.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.89.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.