Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Acquires 323 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 30,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

IBB stock opened at $121.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.99. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $96.03 and a one year high of $123.74.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

