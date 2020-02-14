Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Has $1.42 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,477 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Point View Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 95,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,298,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 70,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 9,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.72.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE opened at $36.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.57. The stock has a market cap of $209.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

