Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Has $9.18 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,746 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 416.6% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Makena Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $2,941,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,368 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Beach Investment Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 177.4% in the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Management LLC. now owns 10,290 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $9,099,000. Institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $213.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.29 and a 200-day moving average of $195.87. The company has a market cap of $607.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $159.28 and a one year high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $260.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a price objective (down previously from ) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.48.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $51,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,935.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,531 shares of company stock valued at $16,696,656 over the last ninety days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

