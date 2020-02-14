William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) Position Lessened by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA decreased its stake in William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) by 74.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,890 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in William Lyon Homes were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in William Lyon Homes by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in William Lyon Homes by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in William Lyon Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in William Lyon Homes by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in William Lyon Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of William Lyon Homes stock opened at $24.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $922.31 million, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.27. William Lyon Homes has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $24.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised William Lyon Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. JMP Securities downgraded William Lyon Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised William Lyon Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, and Texas. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, first-time move-up, and second-time move-up homebuyers.

