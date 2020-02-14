Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stock Position in MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,124 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of MarineMax worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in MarineMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in MarineMax by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in MarineMax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in MarineMax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in MarineMax by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 8,891 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Shares of HZO opened at $20.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.20. MarineMax Inc has a 1 year low of $13.73 and a 1 year high of $23.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.37. The firm has a market cap of $443.87 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.06.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.34. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarineMax Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MarineMax news, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $108,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,305.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $50,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,335.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,156 shares of company stock valued at $377,968. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Longbow Research lowered shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. MarineMax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

MarineMax Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO).

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.