Arizona State Retirement System Has $203,000 Holdings in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,455 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 17,094 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Invacare were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVC. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Invacare by 591.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,507 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Invacare during the third quarter worth $47,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invacare during the third quarter worth $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Invacare during the third quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invacare during the second quarter worth $110,000.

Get Invacare alerts:

NYSE:IVC opened at $8.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.63. Invacare Co. has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $11.63.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $232.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.26 million. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Invacare Co. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Invacare’s payout ratio is -4.72%.

IVC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Invacare in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invacare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Invacare Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.