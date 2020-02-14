Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Sells 50 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA decreased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APD. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on APD shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Products & Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.83.

APD stock opened at $254.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.40. The stock has a market cap of $55.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.89 and a 1 year high of $256.32.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 56.52%.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

