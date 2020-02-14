Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,866 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.06% of Park Electrochemical worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park Electrochemical during the second quarter worth about $2,133,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park Electrochemical during the third quarter worth about $2,041,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Park Electrochemical by 192.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 112,245 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Park Electrochemical by 15.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 660,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,667,000 after acquiring an additional 86,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Park Electrochemical by 140.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 64,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Park Electrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of PKE stock opened at $15.98 on Friday. Park Electrochemical Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.88.

Park Electrochemical (NYSE:PKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Park Electrochemical had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 181.69%. The business had revenue of $15.85 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th.

Park Electrochemical Company Profile

Park Electrochemical Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells high-technology digital and radio frequency/microwave printed circuit material products primarily for the telecommunications and Internet infrastructure, enterprise, and military/aerospace markets. It also designs, develops, and manufactures advanced composite materials, primary and secondary structures and assemblies, and low-volume tooling products for the aerospace markets.

