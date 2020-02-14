Arizona State Retirement System Has $186,000 Stock Holdings in Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,590 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Consolidated Communications worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 312.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 8,876 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 26.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 20.0% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 30,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 11.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

CNSL opened at $5.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average is $4.22. Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.27 million, a P/E ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Guggenheim set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Consolidated Communications and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

