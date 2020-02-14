Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Stake Lowered by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) by 43.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,064 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Lannett worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Lannett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lannett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lannett during the third quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Lannett by 76.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 150,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 65,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Lannett by 3.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LCI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lannett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised Lannett from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of LCI stock opened at $8.96 on Friday. Lannett Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $15.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.67 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $136.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lannett Company, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lannett

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

