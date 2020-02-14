Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) Position Lessened by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,563 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lumber Liquidators were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LL. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Lumber Liquidators by 147.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 15,220.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 15,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LL. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lumber Liquidators from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Loop Capital downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

Shares of NYSE:LL opened at $7.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $218.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day moving average is $9.12. Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

