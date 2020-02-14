Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Sells 220 Shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA decreased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRI. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 43.9% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 798,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,436,000 after acquiring an additional 243,600 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 371.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 245,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,438,000 after acquiring an additional 193,598 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the third quarter valued at $13,076,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,757,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,803,000 after acquiring an additional 124,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.9% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,910,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,684,000 after purchasing an additional 123,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

TRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $93.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.50.

NYSE:TRI opened at $81.61 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 1-year low of $52.14 and a 1-year high of $82.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.39 and a 200 day moving average of $70.65. The firm has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.