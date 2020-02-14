Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,210 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 13,101 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in FutureFuel were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in FutureFuel by 12.1% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,564 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in FutureFuel during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in FutureFuel by 125.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,829 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 11,040 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in FutureFuel by 503.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,293 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 40,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in FutureFuel by 5.4% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 52,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FF opened at $11.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average of $11.62. The stock has a market cap of $495.17 million, a P/E ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.98. FutureFuel Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.17 and a 12 month high of $19.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%.

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical products, bio-based products, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment manufactures and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, laundry detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry.

