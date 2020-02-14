Aveo Capital Partners LLC Lowers Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 15,255 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 307.1% during the 3rd quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 93,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 70,295 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 78,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 108,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 45,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $38.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.41. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $29.55 and a one year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $279.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Standpoint Research downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

