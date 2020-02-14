BancorpSouth Bank Increases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.92.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $150.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.74. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $126.10 and a twelve month high of $154.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Trims Position in American Tower Corp
Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Trims Position in American Tower Corp
Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Acquires 3,611 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF
Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Acquires 3,611 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF
Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Buys 296 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co.
Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Buys 296 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co.
Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Boosts Position in Comcast Co.
Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Boosts Position in Comcast Co.
Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF
Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF
Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Acquires 323 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF
Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Acquires 323 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report