BancorpSouth Bank Increases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.92.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $150.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.74. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $126.10 and a twelve month high of $154.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

