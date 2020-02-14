CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Stake Lowered by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,752 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 16,745 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CalAmp were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAMP. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in CalAmp by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 18,640 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,835 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 14,414 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in CalAmp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $423,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in CalAmp by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 273,072 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 164,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in CalAmp by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CalAmp alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAMP. ValuEngine raised CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on CalAmp in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CalAmp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on CalAmp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CalAmp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.86.

In other CalAmp news, CEO Michael J. Burdiek sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 645,020 shares in the company, valued at $6,450,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAMP opened at $10.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.36. The stock has a market cap of $342.27 million, a PE ratio of -27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.93. CalAmp Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $96.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.11 million. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CalAmp Corp. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP).

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.