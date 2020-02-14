Arizona State Retirement System Sells 150,312 Shares of J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in shares of J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,581 shares of the department store operator’s stock after selling 150,312 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of J C Penney worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JCP. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of J C Penney by 317.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,903,704 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,974 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co increased its position in J C Penney by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 16,228,707 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $14,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,263 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in J C Penney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $447,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in J C Penney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in J C Penney by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 229,513 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 121,418 shares in the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get J C Penney alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of J C Penney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

JCP stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.92. The stock has a market cap of $233.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.80. J C Penney Company Inc has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The department store operator reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. J C Penney had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that J C Penney Company Inc will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About J C Penney

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating services.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for J C Penney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J C Penney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.