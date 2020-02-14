Arizona State Retirement System Sells 60,067 Shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,067 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 9,936 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 50,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CYH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.63.

Shares of Community Health Systems stock opened at $4.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average of $3.26. Community Health Systems has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $5.35. The company has a market cap of $565.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.27.

Community Health Systems Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

