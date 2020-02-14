Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Boosts Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,684 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $937,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth $1,387,000. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 144,526 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,931,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,195,050 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $157,867,000 after buying an additional 299,499 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,415,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $115,517,000 after buying an additional 244,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $47.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.96 and a 200-day moving average of $47.93. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $207.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.41.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $480,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,199 shares in the company, valued at $7,716,237.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $564,471.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

