Arizona State Retirement System Sells 34,142 Shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,142 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Express worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Express by 198.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,385,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,513,000 after buying an additional 1,587,294 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Express by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 49,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 14,323 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Express by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 28,850 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Express by 413.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 344,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 277,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Express by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 219,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 10,509 shares in the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXPR shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Express from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine lowered Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.30.

EXPR opened at $4.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $276.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $6.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.58.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.25 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Express, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

