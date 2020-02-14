Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 17,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSJN opened at $26.27 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.63 and a 12-month high of $26.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.01.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%.

