Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Trims Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,165 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $3,904,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $452,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 213,621 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $50,265,000 after acquiring an additional 77,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.87, for a total value of $403,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,669,179.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total transaction of $4,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,727,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Craig Hallum restated a “positive” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up previously from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $243.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.18.

Shares of NVDA opened at $270.78 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $132.60 and a twelve month high of $273.48. The company has a market cap of $165.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.55. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

