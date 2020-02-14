Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.31% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 14,093 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 393.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 83,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 66,740 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,097,000. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 267.5% in the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 76,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 55,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 576.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 73,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 62,951 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSJO opened at $25.50 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.57 and a 1-year high of $25.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.24.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

