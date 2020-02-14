Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Acquires 101 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CME. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,449,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,342,845,000 after purchasing an additional 90,579 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,291,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,722,000 after purchasing an additional 240,942 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,845,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,340,000 after purchasing an additional 41,326 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,992,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,943,000 after purchasing an additional 51,636 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,534,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,103,000 after purchasing an additional 40,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on CME Group from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Cfra lifted their price target on CME Group from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CME Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on CME Group from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on CME Group from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.17.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $208.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.14. The company has a market cap of $74.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.14. CME Group Inc has a 52-week low of $161.05 and a 52-week high of $224.91.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 40.93% and a return on equity of 9.54%. CME Group’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total transaction of $201,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,021,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $7,955,355.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,447,907.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

