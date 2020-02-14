Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMS)

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2020

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMS) by 51.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,243 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 1.52% of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

JHMS stock opened at $30.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.27. John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $30.64.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMS)

