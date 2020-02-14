XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) Given $43.50 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) have been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $43.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.27 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given XP an industry rank of 179 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

XP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of XP in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of XP in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of XP in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on XP in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on XP in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of XP stock opened at $41.36 on Tuesday. XP has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $43.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XP. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in XP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,860,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in XP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,368,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in XP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,816,000. Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in XP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,816,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in XP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,550,000.

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

