Brokerages Expect IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) to Post ($0.36) Earnings Per Share

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $44.25 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.36) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned IGM Biosciences an industry rank of 72 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IGMS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $26.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

IGMS stock opened at $45.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.58. IGM Biosciences has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $57.42. The company has a quick ratio of 38.62, a current ratio of 38.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other IGM Biosciences news, Director M Kathleen Behrens acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.87 per share, with a total value of $497,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,375. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $55,806,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $4,504,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $2,231,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,090,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,244,000. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody that completed preclinical trials for targeting CD20 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

