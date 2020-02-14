NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) President Purchases $2,344,972.80 in Stock

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2020

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) President James D. Dondero purchased 123,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,344,972.80.

Shares of NREF stock opened at $18.96 on Friday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $18.70 and a one year high of $19.32.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

