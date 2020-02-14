NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) President Purchases $2,344,972.80 in Stock

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) President James D. Dondero purchased 123,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,344,972.80.
Shares of NREF stock opened at $18.96 on Friday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $18.70 and a one year high of $19.32.
About NexPoint Real Estate Finance
See Also: What is quantitative easing?
Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.