AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) CEO Sells $1,855,146.00 in Stock

AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $1,855,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,100,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ABC opened at $94.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 52 week low of $70.55 and a 52 week high of $97.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.41.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $47.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.84 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.57%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Monday, November 18th. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,325,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,903,000 after buying an additional 136,458 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,202,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 51,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after buying an additional 32,665 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.