Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Major Shareholder Sells $2,067,679.35 in Stock

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 100,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $2,067,679.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Penn Virginia stock opened at $18.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $282.65 million, a P/E ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.80. Penn Virginia Co. has a 52 week low of $17.97 and a 52 week high of $58.28.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PVAC shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub lowered Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVAC. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Penn Virginia in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Penn Virginia in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Penn Virginia in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Penn Virginia by 12.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

