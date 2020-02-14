Insider Selling: Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) Insider Sells $1,736,910.00 in Stock

Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) insider Geoffrey Mackay sold 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $1,736,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,061,037.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:AVRO opened at $23.00 on Friday. Avrobio Inc has a 52 week low of $12.67 and a 52 week high of $29.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.42 and a 200 day moving average of $18.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 2.73.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVRO. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Avrobio by 4.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 137,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Avrobio by 16.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,221,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,866,000 after acquiring an additional 174,121 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Avrobio by 12.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 616,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after acquiring an additional 69,383 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Avrobio by 3.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 148,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Avrobio by 47.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 18,038 shares during the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avrobio from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.63.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

