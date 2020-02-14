Insider Selling: Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) CTO Sells $1,600,400.00 in Stock

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) CTO Thuan Pham sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $1,600,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,539,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,634,557.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thuan Pham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 4th, Thuan Pham sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $771,800.00.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Thuan Pham sold 30,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00.

On Friday, January 3rd, Thuan Pham sold 10,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $305,600.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Thuan Pham sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $600,000.00.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $40.09 on Friday. Uber Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $25.58 and a 1 year high of $47.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.84. The company has a market capitalization of $68.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 109.84% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on UBER. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies to $41.00 and set an “accumulate” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, February 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.96.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

