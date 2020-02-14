Insider Selling: Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) CEO Sells $1,487,752.32 in Stock

Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 28,092 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total transaction of $1,487,752.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,214,510.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Timken stock opened at $55.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.82. Timken Co has a 1-year low of $37.74 and a 1-year high of $58.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $896.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.21 million. Timken had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Timken Co will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.35%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timken during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TKR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Timken from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Timken from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Timken from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

