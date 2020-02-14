Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CEO Sells $1,454,340.00 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.39, for a total value of $1,454,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kevin R. Sayer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.62, for a total value of $1,383,720.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Kevin R. Sayer sold 10,000 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.37, for a total value of $2,213,700.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $252.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $233.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.89. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.44 and a 12-month high of $254.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. DexCom had a positive return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on DexCom from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on DexCom from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 20.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth about $1,571,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

