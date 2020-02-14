SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

Shares of SBAC opened at $289.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $250.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.80. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $178.57 and a 1 year high of $293.19.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,051,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 18,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 266,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,114,000 after buying an additional 17,021 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,530,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By ?Building Better Wireless,? SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

