Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wellington Shields cut Middleby from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $115.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.67. Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $105.77 and a fifty-two week high of $142.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 1.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,760,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,667,000 after acquiring an additional 43,929 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 4.1% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 20.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 20.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,143,000 after acquiring an additional 13,422 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

