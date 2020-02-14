Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wellington Shields cut Middleby from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.50.
Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $115.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.67. Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $105.77 and a fifty-two week high of $142.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
About Middleby
The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.
Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.