Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on STMP. B. Riley raised their price objective on Stamps.com from $62.50 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Stamps.com from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Stamps.com from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STMP opened at $85.79 on Friday. Stamps.com has a one year low of $32.54 and a one year high of $207.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.80.

In other news, Director Mohan P. Ananda sold 1,000 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total transaction of $86,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 7.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Stamps.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Stamps.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Stamps.com by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stamps.com by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new stake in Stamps.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

