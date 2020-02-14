Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Boingo Wireless from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boingo Wireless has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.60.
Boingo Wireless stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.66. Boingo Wireless has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $26.07. The stock has a market cap of $578.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
Boingo Wireless Company Profile
Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.
