Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Boingo Wireless from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boingo Wireless has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Get Boingo Wireless alerts:

Boingo Wireless stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.66. Boingo Wireless has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $26.07. The stock has a market cap of $578.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WIFI. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 162,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 67,703 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 391.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 239,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 190,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Boingo Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boingo Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.