Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on QRTEA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

Get Qurate Retail Inc Series A alerts:

Shares of QRTEA stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29.

In related news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 58,992 shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $490,813.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 3,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

About Qurate Retail Inc Series A

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.