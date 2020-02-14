Imperial Capital Boosts Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF/B) Price Target to $15.00

Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF/B) had its target price upped by Imperial Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

OTCMKTS:LGF/B opened at $9.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.54.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks.

