Imperial Capital Boosts Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF/B) Price Target to $15.00

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF/B) had its target price upped by Imperial Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

OTCMKTS:LGF/B opened at $9.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.54.

About Lions Gate Entertainment

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Trims Stake in NVIDIA Co.
Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Trims Stake in NVIDIA Co.
Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Acquires 101 Shares of CME Group Inc
Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Acquires 101 Shares of CME Group Inc
Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF
Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF
XP Inc. Given $43.50 Average Target Price by Brokerages
XP Inc. Given $43.50 Average Target Price by Brokerages


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report