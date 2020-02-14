Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, December 6th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.54.
Shares of OLLI opened at $54.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.89. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $46.97 and a 52 week high of $103.03.
In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,090,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $442,895.51. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,074 shares of company stock valued at $2,202,595. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitnell & Co. purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,730.0% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.
