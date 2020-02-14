Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, December 6th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.54.

Shares of OLLI opened at $54.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.89. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $46.97 and a 52 week high of $103.03.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $327.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.56 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,090,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $442,895.51. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,074 shares of company stock valued at $2,202,595. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitnell & Co. purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,730.0% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

