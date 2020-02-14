News (NASDAQ:NWS) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

News (NASDAQ:NWS) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get News alerts:

NASDAQ:NWS opened at $14.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.28 and a beta of 1.45. News has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $15.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in News by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 210,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in News by 2.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in News by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in News by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 199,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in News by 7.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.39% of the company’s stock.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

See Also: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.