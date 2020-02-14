News (NASDAQ:NWS) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

News (NASDAQ:NWS) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.
NASDAQ:NWS opened at $14.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.28 and a beta of 1.45. News has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $15.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
About News
News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.
