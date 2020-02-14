Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TCX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tucows from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tucows from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

Get Tucows alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TCX opened at $57.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $635.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 1.12. Tucows has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $90.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.19 and its 200 day moving average is $56.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The information services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.00 million. Tucows had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tucows will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $92,685.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,303,398.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tucows during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,971,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tucows by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Tucows during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Tucows by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tucows by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.