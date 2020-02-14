Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Materialise from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MTLS opened at $19.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $982.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,944.94 and a beta of 0.36. Materialise has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $20.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTLS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Materialise by 5,525.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116,656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,032 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Materialise by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,117,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,124,000 after acquiring an additional 963,021 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Materialise by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 747,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,681,000 after acquiring an additional 114,993 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Materialise by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 177,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 50,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Materialise by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,834,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,898,000 after acquiring an additional 15,021 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

