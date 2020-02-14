Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Materialise from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.
Shares of NASDAQ MTLS opened at $19.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $982.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,944.94 and a beta of 0.36. Materialise has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $20.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
About Materialise
Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.
