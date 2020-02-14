Insider Selling: Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) VP Sells $1,373,556.00 in Stock

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) VP Donald Trigg sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total value of $1,373,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $76.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.72 and its 200 day moving average is $70.60. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.22 and a fifty-two week high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 9.30%. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Cerner by 185.9% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 142.8% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cerner from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays set a $70.00 price target on Cerner and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cowen set a $66.00 price target on Cerner and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Cerner in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.71.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

